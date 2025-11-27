Left Menu

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

All criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for interference in Georgia's 2020 election have been dropped by state official Peter Skandalakis. This decision marks a notable retreat for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who initially brought the case before losing control amid ethical issues.

In a significant legal turn, charges against former President Donald Trump related to alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia have been dismissed. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Peter Skandalakis, who recently assumed control of the case.

This comes as a setback for Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, whose ethics controversies led to her displacement. The case, which charged Trump and others with a conspiracy to overturn election results, was a prominent prosecution effort initially appearing to pose a major threat to Trump's political stature.

Skandalakis cited the impracticality of compelling a sitting president to stand trial in Georgia. Observers note that resource limitations and the absence of available willing prosecutors further complicated the case's continuation.

