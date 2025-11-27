Left Menu

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Former U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Nasry Asfura, the National Party candidate, in Honduras' presidential election set for Sunday. Trump emphasized Asfura's role in countering drug trafficking. The election is highly contested, with polls showing Asfura, Rixi Moncada, and Salvador Nasralla in a close race.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Nasry Asfura of Honduras' National Party in the forthcoming presidential election. By endorsing Asfura, Trump underscored the candidate's commitment to combating drug trafficking in the region.

The race, slated for November 30, is proving to be a nail-biter, with candidates locked in a tight contest. Asfura, a former Tegucigalpa mayor, faces stiff competition from former Defense Minister Rixi Moncada of the ruling LIBRE party and television host Salvador Nasralla representing the centrist Liberal Party.

Polls indicate a virtual tie among the top candidates, making Sunday's election pivotal for Honduras' future course regarding issues like democratic governance and international relations.

