Leadership Shake-up: Kalyan Congress Unit Faces Resignations

Ahead of the yet-to-be-scheduled KDMC elections, several office-bearers of the Kalyan Congress, including President Sachin Pote, have resigned. Pote stated the move aligned with high command's orders for new leadership. Despite external pressures, he pledged continued loyalty to Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:54 IST
In a significant political development, several office-bearers from the Kalyan Congress unit, including its President Sachin Pote, have stepped down ahead of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections.

The KDMC elections are currently overdue, with no official schedule announced yet.

Pote highlighted that his resignation was a result of a directive from the party's high command aimed at introducing new leadership. Additionally, Pote emphasized that the decision was not due to dissatisfaction, asserting that he and his supporters would remain committed to Congress, despite external offers and pressures.

