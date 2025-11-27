Where is Imran Khan? Concerns Grow Over Jailed Ex-PM's Isolation
Imran Khan's party demands a meeting with him, citing concerns over his health due to prolonged isolation. Khan, imprisoned on corruption charges, claims his imprisonment is politically motivated. His family and supporters call for access, while authorities deny any breach of health standards in jail.
Imran Khan's party has requested a meeting with the imprisoned former Prime Minister, citing concerns about his health as he has not been allowed contact with family or lawyers for weeks.
Since being jailed in August 2023 for corruption, Khan, a former cricket star, has faced accusations of being targeted politically by the military, which denies the claims. His supporters are increasingly vocal about his isolation and lack of medical care.
Despite the protests and the trending social media hashtag #WHEREISIMRANKHAN, jail officials maintain that Khan is in good health. The situation highlights political tensions and the brewing discontent among Khan's followers in Pakistan.
