Left Menu

Collegians Hit financial funds standstill: A Political Standoff in Himachal

BJP legislators in Himachal Pradesh protested against the state government for withholding the MLA area development fund amid growing restrictions on the treasury. The Opposition accused the government of halting development, as essential infrastructure repairs are pending and funds are not released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:25 IST
Collegians Hit financial funds standstill: A Political Standoff in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP legislators staged a protest against the state government's failure to disburse the MLA area development fund, a situation they claim has left development projects across the state in limbo.

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the government's handling of resources, alleging corruption while citizens await repairs to damaged infrastructure.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu observed engaging with locals, Congress leaders have yet to address these serious financial allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025