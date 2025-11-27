Collegians Hit financial funds standstill: A Political Standoff in Himachal
BJP legislators in Himachal Pradesh protested against the state government for withholding the MLA area development fund amid growing restrictions on the treasury. The Opposition accused the government of halting development, as essential infrastructure repairs are pending and funds are not released.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In Himachal Pradesh, BJP legislators staged a protest against the state government's failure to disburse the MLA area development fund, a situation they claim has left development projects across the state in limbo.
Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the government's handling of resources, alleging corruption while citizens await repairs to damaged infrastructure.
With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu observed engaging with locals, Congress leaders have yet to address these serious financial allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement