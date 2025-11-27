Collegians Hit financial funds standstill: A Political Standoff in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP legislators staged a protest against the state government's failure to disburse the MLA area development fund, a situation they claim has left development projects across the state in limbo.

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the government's handling of resources, alleging corruption while citizens await repairs to damaged infrastructure.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu observed engaging with locals, Congress leaders have yet to address these serious financial allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)