Siddaramaiah's Steadfast Term Amid Power Tussle Speculations
Yathindra Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in his father completing a full term as Karnataka's Chief Minister, amidst speculation of a leadership change. He dismissed claims of power-sharing agreements. The final decision lies with the Congress high command, as per the usual party protocol.
- Country:
- India
In a confident assertion, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC, expressed belief in his father Siddaramaiah's ability to complete a full term as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Yathindra emphasized the absence of any complaints or involvement in scams against Siddaramaiah.
The statement comes amid a political power tussle and speculation of a leadership change in the state. Despite rumors of a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Yathindra insisted that the Congress high command's decision is paramount.
Yathindra dismissed any claims of a formal power-sharing understanding and stated his lack of awareness about any such agreements. He remained steadfast in his father's commitment to delivering good governance and respecting the high command's decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tirupathy Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors
Tamil Nadu BJP Stands United Amidst Leadership Change Rumors
Priyank Kharge Denies Leadership Change Talks, Focuses on AI Innovations
Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation