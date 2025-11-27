Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Steadfast Term Amid Power Tussle Speculations

Yathindra Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in his father completing a full term as Karnataka's Chief Minister, amidst speculation of a leadership change. He dismissed claims of power-sharing agreements. The final decision lies with the Congress high command, as per the usual party protocol.

In a confident assertion, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC, expressed belief in his father Siddaramaiah's ability to complete a full term as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Yathindra emphasized the absence of any complaints or involvement in scams against Siddaramaiah.

The statement comes amid a political power tussle and speculation of a leadership change in the state. Despite rumors of a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Yathindra insisted that the Congress high command's decision is paramount.

Yathindra dismissed any claims of a formal power-sharing understanding and stated his lack of awareness about any such agreements. He remained steadfast in his father's commitment to delivering good governance and respecting the high command's decisions.

