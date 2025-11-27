Siddaramaiah's Steadfast Term Amid Power Tussle Speculations

In a confident assertion, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC, expressed belief in his father Siddaramaiah's ability to complete a full term as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Yathindra emphasized the absence of any complaints or involvement in scams against Siddaramaiah.

The statement comes amid a political power tussle and speculation of a leadership change in the state. Despite rumors of a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Yathindra insisted that the Congress high command's decision is paramount.

Yathindra dismissed any claims of a formal power-sharing understanding and stated his lack of awareness about any such agreements. He remained steadfast in his father's commitment to delivering good governance and respecting the high command's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)