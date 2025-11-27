Left Menu

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Political Standoff Amid Coup Claims

A recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau has halted the presidential election results. The opposition coalition demands transparency, amid claims of a 'false coup attempt' by ousted President Embalo. The country, plagued by political unrest and a cocaine trade nexus, faces calls for democracy restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:04 IST
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Political Standoff Amid Coup Claims

In a dramatic turn of events, Guinea-Bissau has descended into political chaos as army officers seized power, disrupting the presidential election process. The intervention came after a tightly contested race, where provisional results were anticipated between President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and his opponent, Fernando Dias.

The self-proclaimed 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order' announced Embalo's ousting in what is viewed as the latest episode in the nation's turbulent political landscape. The opposition coalition, backing Dias, has demanded the release of election results and called for respect of democratic principles.

As tensions rise, the streets of the capital Bissau are marked with military presence and shuttered businesses, reflecting a country grappling with its identity as a democracy and its reputation as a cocaine trafficking hub. The international community watches closely, urging a peaceful resolution and a return to constitutional order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025