Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Political Standoff Amid Coup Claims

In a dramatic turn of events, Guinea-Bissau has descended into political chaos as army officers seized power, disrupting the presidential election process. The intervention came after a tightly contested race, where provisional results were anticipated between President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and his opponent, Fernando Dias.

The self-proclaimed 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order' announced Embalo's ousting in what is viewed as the latest episode in the nation's turbulent political landscape. The opposition coalition, backing Dias, has demanded the release of election results and called for respect of democratic principles.

As tensions rise, the streets of the capital Bissau are marked with military presence and shuttered businesses, reflecting a country grappling with its identity as a democracy and its reputation as a cocaine trafficking hub. The international community watches closely, urging a peaceful resolution and a return to constitutional order.

(With inputs from agencies.)