Political Storm Brewing in Karnataka: AHINDA Communities Stand Firm Behind Chief Minister

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) has warned Congress against attempting to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Infighting between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, is causing unrest among the AHINDA communities, who are threatening repercussions if leadership changes occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:52 IST
The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) has issued a stern warning to Congress, cautioning that any move to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst party infighting will significantly impact the party's standing.

An internal power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ambitious deputy, D K Shivakumar, is causing friction. KSFBCC President K M Ramachandrappa highlighted the discontent among AHINDA communities, including minorities, backward classes, and Dalits, over the potential ousting of Siddaramaiah.

The ongoing drama has drawn input from religious leaders and community figures, who are voicing their displeasure and urging action. Ramachandrappa warned that AHINDA communities, which crucially supported the current government, could retaliate against perceived mistreatment and threats to their leadership, signaling potential trouble for Congress.

