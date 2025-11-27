Left Menu

Close Call for Gaurav Gogoi: APCC Chief Survives Road Mishap

Gaurav Gogoi, APCC president, narrowly escaped injury after his vehicle was involved in an accident in Assam. The driver fell ill, losing control of the car, but both are now safe with the driver suffering minor injuries. Gogoi assured everyone that there is no cause for concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:19 IST
In a dramatic incident in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), emerged unscathed following a vehicle accident, according to officials.

The mishap occurred when Gogoi's driver unexpectedly fell ill, causing the vehicle to veer off course before coming to a stop by the roadside.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been hospitalized but is reported to be stable and out of danger. Gogoi reassured that there is no reason for public concern over the incident.

