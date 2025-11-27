Putin Endorses Draft Peace Plan, Pledges Swift Action if Unaccepted
President Putin has acknowledged the potential of a draft peace plan by the U.S. and Ukraine as a basis for future agreements to end the Ukraine conflict. He emphasized that if the plan is not accepted, Russia will continue its military advances. Putin also dismisses notions of biased peace talks.
President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that a draft peace plan, conceived in discussions between the United States and Ukraine, might serve as a foundation for ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, he cautioned that without acceptance of the plan, Russia is prepared to persist in its military efforts.
Putin noted that the U.S. has incorporated some of Russia's perspectives into the Geneva discussions, but additional dialogue is required. He affirmed Russia's willingness to offer Europe a non-aggression pledge if desired. Despite calls to cease fighting, Putin maintains that Ukrainian troop withdrawal is necessary to halt hostilities.
He expressed skepticism regarding the Ukrainian leadership's legitimacy, underlining the need for international recognition of any agreement and Russia's territorial gains. Putin also refuted accusations of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff showing bias toward Moscow during peace negotiations.
