President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that a draft peace plan, conceived in discussions between the United States and Ukraine, might serve as a foundation for ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, he cautioned that without acceptance of the plan, Russia is prepared to persist in its military efforts.

Putin noted that the U.S. has incorporated some of Russia's perspectives into the Geneva discussions, but additional dialogue is required. He affirmed Russia's willingness to offer Europe a non-aggression pledge if desired. Despite calls to cease fighting, Putin maintains that Ukrainian troop withdrawal is necessary to halt hostilities.

He expressed skepticism regarding the Ukrainian leadership's legitimacy, underlining the need for international recognition of any agreement and Russia's territorial gains. Putin also refuted accusations of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff showing bias toward Moscow during peace negotiations.