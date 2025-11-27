Left Menu

Strategic Overhaul: West Bengal's Pre-Poll Police Reshuffle

The West Bengal government has initiated a significant police reshuffle affecting strategic IPS positions across districts during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The move has stirred political tensions, with both major parties alleging manipulation. The reshuffle includes 10 district SP movements, promoting a watchful political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

The West Bengal government announced a major police reshuffle impacting key IPS positions across northern and southern districts, amid an ongoing electoral roll revision process.

The home and hill affairs department's notification comes as political tensions flare, with the ruling TMC and opposition BJP accusing each other of leveraging partisan policing. Officials describe the reshuffle as administrative routine, but its timing is under scrutiny.

Notable changes include the promotion of Jhargram SP Arijit Sinha and strategic reassignments across districts, raising questions in political circles. As police movements unfold, both parties remain vigilant with Assembly polls on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

