Strategic Overhaul: West Bengal's Pre-Poll Police Reshuffle

The West Bengal government announced a major police reshuffle impacting key IPS positions across northern and southern districts, amid an ongoing electoral roll revision process.

The home and hill affairs department's notification comes as political tensions flare, with the ruling TMC and opposition BJP accusing each other of leveraging partisan policing. Officials describe the reshuffle as administrative routine, but its timing is under scrutiny.

Notable changes include the promotion of Jhargram SP Arijit Sinha and strategic reassignments across districts, raising questions in political circles. As police movements unfold, both parties remain vigilant with Assembly polls on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)