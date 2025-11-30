Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's 'Rushed' Voter Revision in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Sunday criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise as a significant administrative burden and a potential threat to democratic fairness. He demanded a three-month extension beyond the current deadline, warning it could disenfranchise millions in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav accused the Election Commission of ignoring the real-world challenges posed by the revision, particularly for Booth Level Officers, whose increased workload has raised concerns about their health and welfare. Echoing past incidents in Bihar, he suggested that the rushed process could strip voters of their fundamental rights.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Yadav underscored the potential implications for voting and broader constitutional rights. He stressed that any errors in the revision process might undermine public trust in the Election Commission's impartiality ahead of critical elections in the state.

