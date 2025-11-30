Honduras Election Heats Up Amid US Intervention

Hondurans headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, as former US President Donald Trump disrupted the tightly-contested race by endorsing a candidate and offering clemency to an ex-president. This intervention signifies a renewed US focus on Latin American politics.

The election includes key figures: Rixi Moncada, Salvador Nasralla, and Nasry "Tito" Asfura. Moncada represents the social democratic LIBRE party, Nasralla is campaigning as a reformer for the Liberal Party, and Asfura is aiming to continue National Party's pro-business policies.

While crime rates have decreased, Honduras still has Central America's highest homicide rate, with security and jobs topping voter concerns. Trump's unexpected involvement has stirred tensions, affecting the atmosphere surrounding the presidential and general elections.

