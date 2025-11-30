Left Menu

Honduras Election Heats Up Amid US Intervention

Hondurans cast votes for a new president amidst US President Donald Trump's sudden endorsement of one candidate, impacting the close race. Candidates include Moncada, Nasralla, and Asfura, each offering unique promises. The election also includes congressional and local positions, with Trump’s influence raising concerns.

Tegucigalpa | Updated: 30-11-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Honduras

Hondurans headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, as former US President Donald Trump disrupted the tightly-contested race by endorsing a candidate and offering clemency to an ex-president. This intervention signifies a renewed US focus on Latin American politics.

The election includes key figures: Rixi Moncada, Salvador Nasralla, and Nasry "Tito" Asfura. Moncada represents the social democratic LIBRE party, Nasralla is campaigning as a reformer for the Liberal Party, and Asfura is aiming to continue National Party's pro-business policies.

While crime rates have decreased, Honduras still has Central America's highest homicide rate, with security and jobs topping voter concerns. Trump's unexpected involvement has stirred tensions, affecting the atmosphere surrounding the presidential and general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

