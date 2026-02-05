Left Menu

AI Investment Surge Shakes Tech Stocks Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Asian stocks faced turbulence due to rising AI investment costs affecting the tech sector. Despite Alphabet's solid earnings, their increased capital expenditure caused tech stocks to fluctuate. Meanwhile, chip providers like Nvidia showed gains. Market focus shifts to Amazon's results and upcoming central bank meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:30 IST
AI Investment Surge Shakes Tech Stocks Amid Global Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks faltered as fears over soaring AI investment costs cast a shadow on the tech sector, despite a bounceback attempt from Wall Street futures driven by gains among chip providers.

Following Alphabet's solid earnings, its announcement of capital expenditure ranging from $175 billion to $185 billion this year surprised analysts, causing share prices to fluctuate. The tech sector grapples with shifts as investors pivot to cyclical stocks amid concerns over AI's potential job disruptions. Newly introduced legal tools from Anthropic's large language model contributed to a massive selloff, erasing $830 billion in market value since late January.

Mixed performance continued with Advanced Micro Devices posting disappointing earnings, resulting in a 17% slump. Chip giant Nvidia, however, rebounded by nearly 2%, helping lift Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures. Asian markets remained jittery: South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8%. As attention turns to Amazon's earnings and central bank policy meetings, market sentiment remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

 India
2
ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

 India
3
People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to power: CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly.

People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to p...

 India
4
Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026