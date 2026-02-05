Desperate Plea: Savannah Guthrie's Search for Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie, a prominent U.S. morning news anchor, made an urgent plea on Wednesday for information regarding her missing elderly mother. Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home several days ago, and Savannah is urging potential captors to establish communication to confirm her mother's safety.

The emotional appeal surfaced three days after Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home near Tucson. Investigators suspect she was abducted. Despite rumors of a ransom note, Savannah and her siblings, appearing alongside her in the video, expressed skepticism due to modern technology's capacity to fake such documents.

Nancy was last observed on January 31, after being dropped off by family post-dinner. The Pima County Sheriff's office affirmed her limited mobility, implying she couldn't have left unaided. Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed the investigation is being treated as a kidnapping, raising concerns due to Nancy's reliance on daily medication.

