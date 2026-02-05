Left Menu

Desperate Plea: Savannah Guthrie's Search for Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's 'Today,' pleads for information regarding her missing elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Arizona residence in what is believed to be a kidnapping. Savannah emphasizes the urgency of the situation, given her mother's health dependency on daily medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:35 IST
Desperate Plea: Savannah Guthrie's Search for Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie, a prominent U.S. morning news anchor, made an urgent plea on Wednesday for information regarding her missing elderly mother. Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home several days ago, and Savannah is urging potential captors to establish communication to confirm her mother's safety.

The emotional appeal surfaced three days after Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home near Tucson. Investigators suspect she was abducted. Despite rumors of a ransom note, Savannah and her siblings, appearing alongside her in the video, expressed skepticism due to modern technology's capacity to fake such documents.

Nancy was last observed on January 31, after being dropped off by family post-dinner. The Pima County Sheriff's office affirmed her limited mobility, implying she couldn't have left unaided. Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed the investigation is being treated as a kidnapping, raising concerns due to Nancy's reliance on daily medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plantation Drive

Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plan...

 India
2
Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

 Global
3
Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

 China
4
Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026