Thousands Rally for Change: CPI(M)'s 'Save Bengal' Movement Gains Momentum

Thousands of CPI(M) workers gathered for the 'Save Bengal' rally in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, calling for the removal of the TMC government in the 2026 elections. Led by Md Salim and Meenakshi Mukherjee, the demonstration highlighted issues such as employment, workers' rights, and the impact of the current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:20 IST
In a fervent display of political activism, thousands of workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) came together in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, to participate in the 'Save Bengal' rally on Sunday. The rally aimed to galvanize support for dislodging the Trinamool Congress government in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, highlighting the alleged neglect of workers, farmers, and the poorer sections by the ruling party.

Under the leadership of CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim and Central Committee member Meenakshi Mukherjee, participants marched through key districts such as Falakata, Dhupguri, and Moynaguri, unified in their opposition to Mamata Banerjee's administration. With red flags in hand, protestors voiced their discontent over a range of issues from unemployment to inadequate wages for tea garden laborers.

The rally formed part of the larger 'Bangla Bachao Yatra', a 1000-km statewide mobilization effort that began in Coochbehar. It seeks to address and bring attention to the socio-economic challenges faced by Bengal's population under the TMC regime, urging for systemic change and promising renewed hope for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

