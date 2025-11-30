Thousands Rally for Change: CPI(M)'s 'Save Bengal' Movement Gains Momentum

In a fervent display of political activism, thousands of workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) came together in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, to participate in the 'Save Bengal' rally on Sunday. The rally aimed to galvanize support for dislodging the Trinamool Congress government in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, highlighting the alleged neglect of workers, farmers, and the poorer sections by the ruling party.

Under the leadership of CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim and Central Committee member Meenakshi Mukherjee, participants marched through key districts such as Falakata, Dhupguri, and Moynaguri, unified in their opposition to Mamata Banerjee's administration. With red flags in hand, protestors voiced their discontent over a range of issues from unemployment to inadequate wages for tea garden laborers.

The rally formed part of the larger 'Bangla Bachao Yatra', a 1000-km statewide mobilization effort that began in Coochbehar. It seeks to address and bring attention to the socio-economic challenges faced by Bengal's population under the TMC regime, urging for systemic change and promising renewed hope for the state's future.

