Tribal Tensions in Assam: Congress Accuses CM of Stoking Conflict

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of inciting conflict between six communities seeking scheduled tribe (ST) status and the state's current ST groups. Gogoi argues the government report presented to the Assembly Saturday does not convincingly assure the rights of existing ST communities.

The Group of Ministers submitted a report on granting ST status to the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes communities. This could provide them reservations in education and jobs. Gogoi, a deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, voiced support for the move but seeks to ensure current ST groups' rights are unaffected.

Protests erupted as students vandalized the BTC secretariat following the report's approval. Gogoi alleges Sarma's actions echo colonial divide-and-rule politics, warning that Assam's people seek a unified, harmonious state. The report suggests a three-tier ST classification and calls for ongoing dialogue, pending Parliament's Constitutional amendment for final approval.

