Left Menu

Dimasa Students’ Union Protests Against GoM's ST Proposal

The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) plans a rally in Dima Hasao's Haflong district on December 3, opposing the Group of Ministers' report recommending Scheduled Tribe status to six communities. The DSU fears this could dilute the rights of existing tribes. Students and tribal groups are expected to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haflong | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:41 IST
Dimasa Students’ Union Protests Against GoM's ST Proposal
  • Country:
  • India

The Dimasa Students' Union (DSU) has announced a rally in Dima Hasao's district headquarters, Haflong, set for December 3, to protest a report advocating Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six major communities in the state.

DSU leaders argue that granting ST status to these communities—Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribe—could undermine the political and reservation protections currently afforded to existing tribal groups like the Dimasas. The rally seeks to draw significant participation from students and tribal groups.

Leaders urge the government to reconsider and engage in comprehensive consultations, emphasizing the need for collective opposition. A memorandum has already been submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, voicing concerns that the proposal threatens existing constitutional safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025