Dimasa Students’ Union Protests Against GoM's ST Proposal

The Dimasa Students' Union (DSU) has announced a rally in Dima Hasao's district headquarters, Haflong, set for December 3, to protest a report advocating Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six major communities in the state.

DSU leaders argue that granting ST status to these communities—Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribe—could undermine the political and reservation protections currently afforded to existing tribal groups like the Dimasas. The rally seeks to draw significant participation from students and tribal groups.

Leaders urge the government to reconsider and engage in comprehensive consultations, emphasizing the need for collective opposition. A memorandum has already been submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, voicing concerns that the proposal threatens existing constitutional safeguards.

