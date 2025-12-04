Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday wondered why environmentalists opposing the felling of trees in Nashik ahead of Kumbh Mela were never seen opposing the slaughter of goats on Eid.

Rane's remarks came amid protests by civil society members against the Nashik civic body's plan to cut down more than 1,700 trees in the Tapovan area to build a 'Sadhu Gram' (settlement for religious leaders) ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which will begin in October 2026.

''The environmental activists who oppose tree felling at Tapovan in Nashik, were never seen opposing goat sacrifice. All religions equal?'' Rane said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Opposition NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member from Dindori in Nashik district, Bhaskar Bhagare, expressed disappointment over the proposed tree felling. ''We are already witnessing erratic rains, flooding and extreme weather conditions in the last few years. In such a situation, cutting down so many trees is unacceptable,'' he said, adding that he has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government would ensure no harm to the environment. He said some people are trying to create hurdles for the Nashik Kumbh Mela, while certain individuals have suddenly become environmentalists for political reasons.

Notably, actor Sayaji Shinde, a member of the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition, has said he would oppose the government if it were adamant on removing the trees.

Pawar on Wednesday called for a conciliatory approach to resolve the issue, saying that maintaining environmental balance is as important as development.

Local Hindu organisations along with political parties have also joined the protests against the planned tree felling in the Tapovan area of Nashik.

Activists of the Hindu Mahasabha recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Tapovan a few days back, while the supporters of some other Hindu organisations pasted posters with the slogan `Jai Shriram, Jai Hanuman' on the trees marked for removal by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Some of them also invoked the local belief that Lord Ram and Sita lived in Tapovan during their exile, and called for protecting the trees for the sake of religious sentiments.

School children staged demonstrations in Tapovan on Wednesday, carrying placards with pro-conservation messages.

Local leaders and workers of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)