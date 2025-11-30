TMC Accuses EC of Bias Towards BJP Amid Rising Tensions in West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of partiality towards the BJP, alleging it leaks information to the opposition party. TMC leaders hold the EC responsible for deaths related to a special voter list revision in West Bengal. The party criticizes the EC's handling of the revision process.
Accusations of bias have been hurled at the Election Commission by the Trinamool Congress, which claims the EC is acting in favor of the BJP. The TMC contends that internal information has been selectively leaked to BJP leaders, allowing them to confidently predict the details of upcoming assembly elections.
Tensions in West Bengal have escalated following the deaths of over 40 people, linked to stress from the ongoing voter list revision. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been personally blamed by TMC for these fatalities, with leaders claiming negligence and a lack of remorse from top officials.
While the EC remains tight-lipped in response to these charges, TMC criticizes the process as lacking proper planning and implementation, including app glitches, inadequate training, and poor internet access. The party urges that a more structured and considerate approach should have been employed to ensure safety and effectiveness.
