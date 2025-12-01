Call for Harmony: LJP's Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition for Productive Winter Parliament Session

On Monday, Lok Janshakti Party Member of Parliament and Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged opposition parties to ensure a productive winter session of Parliament, stressing the challenges first-time MPs might face if the session mirrors the previous monsoon's disruptions.

Paswan backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns about persistent sloganeering in the house, underscoring the necessity for a collaborative effort across party lines to secure a functional legislative environment. He emphasized the limited time available to lawmakers to impact their constituencies and the nation.

Despite the government's willingness to address all issues raised by opposition parties, Paswan contends that it is crucial for the latter to uphold decorum. The winter session's commencement saw an early adjournment due to opposition protests demanding discussion on the electoral roll revision.