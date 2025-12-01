Call for Harmony: LJP's Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition for Productive Winter Parliament Session
Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan appeals to opposition parties for a constructive winter parliamentary session amid concerns over disruptions. Supporting PM Modi's stance on maintaining parliamentary decorum, Paswan emphasizes the importance of providing first-time MPs an effective platform to address constituency issues.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Lok Janshakti Party Member of Parliament and Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged opposition parties to ensure a productive winter session of Parliament, stressing the challenges first-time MPs might face if the session mirrors the previous monsoon's disruptions.
Paswan backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns about persistent sloganeering in the house, underscoring the necessity for a collaborative effort across party lines to secure a functional legislative environment. He emphasized the limited time available to lawmakers to impact their constituencies and the nation.
Despite the government's willingness to address all issues raised by opposition parties, Paswan contends that it is crucial for the latter to uphold decorum. The winter session's commencement saw an early adjournment due to opposition protests demanding discussion on the electoral roll revision.
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.
SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases.
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out
Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamor
Opposition Threatens to Disrupt Parliament Over Voter List Revisions