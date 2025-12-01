Left Menu

Diplomatic Whirlwind: Macron and Zelenskyy Discuss Peace in Ukraine

French and Ukrainian Presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, engaged in pivotal talks in Paris as part of broader diplomatic efforts for peace in Ukraine. The discussions aimed to establish a potential ceasefire amidst international criticism and ongoing conflict, underscoring Macron's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:20 IST
Diplomatic Whirlwind: Macron and Zelenskyy Discuss Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Amidst escalating tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris to discuss peace terms in Ukraine, aiming to pivot diplomatic talks towards a sustainable resolution.

Zelenskyy's visit comes after meetings with U.S. officials and criticisms of a proposed U.S.-authored plan that seemed to favor Russia. Macron emphasized the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty in any peace deal.

As talks continue involving European and U.S. diplomats, the situation remains tense, with reports of ongoing conflict and military engagements from both Ukrainian and Russian forces, highlighting the urgency for a diplomatic solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

 Israel
2
Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

 India
3
China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India visit

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India vi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025