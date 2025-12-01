Diplomatic Whirlwind: Macron and Zelenskyy Discuss Peace in Ukraine

Amidst escalating tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris to discuss peace terms in Ukraine, aiming to pivot diplomatic talks towards a sustainable resolution.

Zelenskyy's visit comes after meetings with U.S. officials and criticisms of a proposed U.S.-authored plan that seemed to favor Russia. Macron emphasized the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty in any peace deal.

As talks continue involving European and U.S. diplomats, the situation remains tense, with reports of ongoing conflict and military engagements from both Ukrainian and Russian forces, highlighting the urgency for a diplomatic solution.

