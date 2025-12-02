UPDATE 1-White House: Admiral approved second strike on boat from Venezuela, was within authority to do so

The White House said on Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized an admiral to conduct multiple strikes that killed 11 people on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics in September.

The Washington Post had reported that a second strike was ordered to take out two survivors from the initial strike and to comply with an order by Hegseth that everyone be killed. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would not have wanted a second strike on the boat and said Hegseth denied giving such an order.

But White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that Hegseth had authorized Admiral Frank Bradley to conduct the strikes. "Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," Leavitt said.

