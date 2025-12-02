Left Menu

US Senate panel looks to fast-track NASA nominee

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 05:37 IST
US Senate panel looks to fast-track NASA nominee
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Monday it plans to hold a December 8 vote on President Donald Trump's nomination of Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and ally of billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk, for the post of NASA administrator.

Isaacman's nomination was withdrawn in June but Trump last month renominated him. Isaacman, an e-commerce mogul who flew to orbit twice on all-private astronaut missions as a customer and collaborator with SpaceX, faces a second confirmation hearing before the committee on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare, consumer stocks drag European shares lower; Bayer surges

Healthcare, consumer stocks drag European shares lower; Bayer surges

 Global
2
Cricket-Maxwell rules himself out of IPL 2026 auctions

Cricket-Maxwell rules himself out of IPL 2026 auctions

 Global
3
China's military reaching further, more frequently into Pacific, says Australia

China's military reaching further, more frequently into Pacific, says Austra...

 Australia
4
Russia, US threatened to resume nuclear testing after several decades. Here's why it matters

Russia, US threatened to resume nuclear testing after several decades. Here'...

 Austria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025