US Senate panel looks to fast-track NASA nominee

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Monday it plans to hold a December 8 vote on President Donald Trump's nomination of Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and ally of billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk, for the post of NASA administrator.

Isaacman's nomination was withdrawn in June but Trump last month renominated him. Isaacman, an e-commerce mogul who flew to orbit twice on all-private astronaut missions as a customer and collaborator with SpaceX, faces a second confirmation hearing before the committee on Wednesday.

