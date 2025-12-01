Elon Musk Honors Nobel Laureate with Son's Middle Name

In a recent revelation, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared that his partner Shivon Zilis is of half-Indian descent, and in honor of the esteemed Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, one of their children's middle names is 'Sekhar'.

Musk disclosed this intriguing detail during an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his show 'People by WTF'. He explained, "One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar," highlighting their tribute to the legendary astrophysicist.

Discussing Zilis's background when queried about her Indian roots, Musk noted she was adopted as a baby and raised in Canada, leaving unclear specifics surrounding her biological family. Zilis currently serves as a director at one of Musk's companies, Neuralink.

(With inputs from agencies.)