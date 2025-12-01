Left Menu

Elon Musk Honors Nobel Laureate with Son's Middle Name

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, named his son's middle name 'Sekhar' to honor Nobel laureate astrophysicist S. Chandrasekhar. Musk's partner, Shivon Zilis, is half-Indian, and he revealed this in an interview. Zilis, adopted early in life, grew up in Canada without knowing her origin's specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-12-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 01:47 IST
In a recent revelation, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared that his partner Shivon Zilis is of half-Indian descent, and in honor of the esteemed Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, one of their children's middle names is 'Sekhar'.

Musk disclosed this intriguing detail during an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his show 'People by WTF'. He explained, "One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar," highlighting their tribute to the legendary astrophysicist.

Discussing Zilis's background when queried about her Indian roots, Musk noted she was adopted as a baby and raised in Canada, leaving unclear specifics surrounding her biological family. Zilis currently serves as a director at one of Musk's companies, Neuralink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

