Elon Musk Defends H-1B Visas: A Lifeline for US Innovation

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly defended the H-1B visa programme, highlighting its significant contributions to American innovation and economy. Speaking on the 'People by WTF' podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Musk lauded the influx of talented Indian professionals into the US, describing the nation as an "immense beneficiary" of their expertise.

Musk acknowledged some misuse of the H-1B programme but cautioned against its elimination, suggesting that reform would be a more pragmatic solution. His remarks come amidst recent US government measures to address H-1B visa abuses, tightened under a proclamation by former President Donald Trump imposing hefty fees on new applications.

The tech mogul's endorsement of skilled immigration contrasts starkly with current political narratives. Musk emphasized the importance of attracting skilled professionals, stating, "there's always a scarcity of talented people," advocating for a system that prioritizes talent over cost-cutting measures prevalent in some corporate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)