Left Menu

Elon Musk Defends H-1B Visas: A Lifeline for US Innovation

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk supports the H1B visa programme, highlighting its benefits to the US economy. He warns against shutting it down, noting misuse but advocating for reform over elimination. His comments follow a US crackdown on H1B misuse, impacting Indian professionals significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:37 IST
Elon Musk Defends H-1B Visas: A Lifeline for US Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly defended the H-1B visa programme, highlighting its significant contributions to American innovation and economy. Speaking on the 'People by WTF' podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Musk lauded the influx of talented Indian professionals into the US, describing the nation as an "immense beneficiary" of their expertise.

Musk acknowledged some misuse of the H-1B programme but cautioned against its elimination, suggesting that reform would be a more pragmatic solution. His remarks come amidst recent US government measures to address H-1B visa abuses, tightened under a proclamation by former President Donald Trump imposing hefty fees on new applications.

The tech mogul's endorsement of skilled immigration contrasts starkly with current political narratives. Musk emphasized the importance of attracting skilled professionals, stating, "there's always a scarcity of talented people," advocating for a system that prioritizes talent over cost-cutting measures prevalent in some corporate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
2
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India
3
Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

 India
4
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025