NASA chief nominee Isaacman to push for nuclear propulsion in second hearing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead NASA, billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman, wants to expand the agency's investments in nuclear space propulsion as part of a broader focus on beating China in space, according to his prepared Senate testimony for Wednesday which was seen by Reuters.

