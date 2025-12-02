NASA chief nominee Isaacman to push for nuclear propulsion in second hearing
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead NASA, billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman, wants to expand the agency's investments in nuclear space propulsion as part of a broader focus on beating China in space, according to his prepared Senate testimony for Wednesday which was seen by Reuters.
