Himachal: Amendment bill extending tenure of mayor, deputy mayor introduced in House

Updated: 02-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:52 IST
The Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, which extends the tenure of the mayor and deputy mayor from 2.5 years to 5 years, was introduced in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday by Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh. Before amending the Municipal Corporation Act, the government had issued an ordinance in this regard. Once the amendment bill is passed, the tenure for both the mayor and deputy mayor will be extended to five years from the date of their election. Currently, the mayor and deputy mayor of a Municipal Corporation serve terms of two and a half years each. According to the provisions of the amendment bill, their tenures will now be five years. If the mayor resigns or if the position becomes vacant for any reason, the deputy mayor will temporarily assume the role of mayor until a new mayor is elected. A new mayor will be elected from the same category within one month to serve the remaining term. Additionally, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will now be responsible for auditing municipalities in Himachal Pradesh. To enhance financial accountability, the government will amend the law to require these municipalities to undergo auditing. The draft amendment also stipulates the term of any municipality that is incorporated into a municipal corporation. According to the amendment, if any ward of a municipal corporation is incorporated into a municipal corporation, its members will be allowed to complete their remaining term. Furthermore, the timely reporting of vacancies within the municipal corporation will be mandatory.

