Voter ID cards found in drain, trigger political row in Nabadwip

Around 50 voter identity cards were recovered from a drain at Nabadwip in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

With the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being done by the Election Commission in West Bengal, this led to a political row between leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP, with each pointing at the other, alleging conspiracy.

Around 50 voter identity cards were recovered from a drain near Pratapnagar hospital road in Nabadwip, the officer said.

He said that following verification, the names in the cards matched with some residents of Ward number 4 of Nabadwip municipality.

But these people said that they have their own voter identity cards with them, the police officer said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the veracity of these cards and how these found their way into the drain.

Following the recovery of the voter ID cards, BJP leaders alleged that this supports their earlier claims of possible irregularities during the ongoing SIR process.

TMC leaders, however, dismissed the allegations, terming the incident a ''BJP conspiracy'' and demanded an inquiry by the Election Commission.

