Left Menu

At the moment he was elected, Pope Leo told God: 'You're in charge'

By Joshua McElwee ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pope Leo revealed on Tuesday that at the moment of his election as leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, he turned to God with a simple message: "You're in charge and you lead the way".

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:01 IST
At the moment he was elected, Pope Leo told God: 'You're in charge'

By Joshua McElwee ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Dec 2 (Reuters) -

Pope Leo revealed on Tuesday that at the moment of his election as leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, he turned to God with a simple message: "You're in charge and you lead the way". In a press conference as he flew home from Lebanon, Leo, the first U.S. pope, spoke publicly for the first time about what it was like being given the duty to lead the global Church.

Leo said that while the world's cardinals were meeting in a secret conclave in May to choose the successor to the late Pope Francis, who led the global Church for 12 years, he began to realize he might be chosen. 'IN THE HANDS OF GOD'

"I resigned myself to the fact when I saw how things were going – I said, 'this could be a reality,'" said the pope, 70. "I took a deep breath. I said, 'Here we go, Lord, you're in charge and you lead the way'". "I said to a reporter the day before I was elected ... I simply said everything is in the hands of God and I believe that profoundly," he said.

Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, was a relative unknown on the world stage before his election. He had served for decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru and only became a top Vatican official in 2022. Another cardinal in the conclave revealed shortly afterwards that Prevost put his head in his hands inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel as the daunting prospect of the papacy loomed.

STILL ADJUSTING TO MEDIA SPOTLIGHT Leo said on Tuesday he is still adjusting to the media spotlight his role attracts. He joked that journalists often try to interpret his facial expressions.

"My face is very expressive, but I am oftentimes amused by how the journalists interpret my face," he said. "Sometimes I get really great ideas from all of you, because you think you can read my mind or my face." "You are not always correct," Leo added.

The pope, completing his first trip overseas to Turkey and Lebanon, also discussed plans for future foreign visits. He said he would like to travel to Africa on his next trip, and suggested Algeria could be a destination. Leo, who pleaded for peace in the Middle East and hosted inter-religious meetings on his first trip, said he would want to pursue Muslim-Christian dialogue in Algeria.

Other countries he mentioned were Argentina, Uruguay and Peru, but said it was uncertain whether those would be next year or in 2027. Joking about the excitement his election sparked in Peru, he said: "I think they would receive me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Golf-McIlroy headlines as Australian Open goes back to basics at Royal Melbourne

PREVIEW-Golf-McIlroy headlines as Australian Open goes back to basics at Roy...

 Global
2
Malaysia says deep-sea search for long-missing Flight 370 will resume Dec 30, reports AP.

Malaysia says deep-sea search for long-missing Flight 370 will resume Dec 30...

 Global
3
Azteca to reopen with Mexico facing Ronaldo''s Portugal in March friendly

Azteca to reopen with Mexico facing Ronaldo''s Portugal in March friendly

 Global
4
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025