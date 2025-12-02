Trump: National Guard to be deployed to New Orleans within weeks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the National Guard will be deployed in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a couple of weeks.
Trump made the comments in a televised Cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Louisiana
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Cabinet
- New Orleans
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame
Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
UPDATE 1-Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
Putin's talks with U.S. Witkoff and Kushner conclude, the Kremin says
Kremlin after talks with U.S. envoy: we are no closer to peace in Ukraine