New labour codes promote ease of exploitation: CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby on Wednesday said the new labour codes were a cover for promoting ''ease of exploitation.'' On a day when opposition parties staged a joint protest in Parliament complex against the codes, which were notified by the Union last month, Baby called it an attack on the rights and entitlements of the workers.

''The Union Government claims that the four Labour Codes it has unilaterally notified, five years after they were rammed through the parliament without discussion, will promote 'Ease of Doing Business.' In reality, the codes are a cover for promoting 'Ease of Exploitation' of workers and yet another proof of its neo-fascist drive,'' Baby said in a statement. ''It is heartening that the opposition MPs have come together to protest against these anti-labour codes,'' he said. Baby said his party stands firmly with the workers in their fight against the ''brazen attack'' on their rights and entitlements by the BJP-led government under Modi, which, he added, was acting at the behest of the corporate ruling class. Several opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, protested on Wednesday against the new labour codes in Parliament House complex and demanded their scrapping. MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Left parties, among others, participated in the protest in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

