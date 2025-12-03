Lebanese PM: economic talks would be part of any normalization with Israel
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Wednesday that economic talks would be part of any normalization process with Israel, which would have to follow a peace agreement.
If both countries adhere to a 2002 Arab peace plan, "normalization will follow, but we are not there at all", he told journalists.
