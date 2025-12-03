Left Menu

Bihar assembly Speaker takes grim view of mic malfunction during Governor's speech

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:07 IST
Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar on Wednesday took a stern view of the malfunction of the microphone during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's joint address to members of both Houses of the state legislature.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the Speaker summoned the Secretary in charge Khyati Singh and other officials concerned and told them that ''no laxity of any type'' would be tolerated in the functioning of the House.

Notably, several members, including former chief minister Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, had got agitated when the microphone went off during the speech of the governor, who tried to pacify the angry legislators with the offer of reading out the nearly 30-minute-long address in ''a loud voice''.

The Speaker asked the Secretary in charge of the Vidhan Sabha, in addition to officials of the state building construction department which is responsible for upkeep of the premises, to conduct an inquiry ''within 24 hours'' and take necessary action against those who may be found responsible for the lapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

