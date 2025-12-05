Left Menu

U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:23 IST
U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma's residence here to offer condolences on the recent demise of his mother.

According to an aide of the MP and former Union minister, Dhami spent about half an hour with the bereaved family members, including Sharma and his wife Uma, at their Sector 15-A residence. He said that former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, former MP Radha Mohan Singh, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, and former minister Ashok Kataria also visited Sharma's residence on Thursday evening and expressed condolences.

Sharma's mother, Lalita Sharma, passed away on November 26.

