Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Empowerment and Reform

Tributes were paid to Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu chief minister, on her death anniversary. AIADMK leaders hailed her contributions to social welfare and women's empowerment. Her achievements include constitutional safeguards for reservation and initiatives like Amma canteens. Leaders called for continuing her legacy and highlighted the need for good governance in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:24 IST
Jayalalithaa
  • Country:
  • India

Rich tributes were paid to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, on her death anniversary. Senior AIADMK members have extolled her legacy, emphasizing her transformative policies and lasting impact.

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, urged party members to oppose 'family rule' in Tamil Nadu, a direct reference to the current political leadership. This sentiment was echoed by former AIADMK veteran, K A Sengottaiyan, who now aligns with Vijay-led TVK and fondly recalled Jayalalithaa's enduring popularity and numerous sacrifices.

Jayalalithaa, celebrated for securing constitutional safeguards for Tamil Nadu's 69% reservation scheme, initiated popular welfare programs such as the Amma canteen and Amma pharmacy. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran described her as a 'revolutionary leader' and champion of women's development. AIADMK members highlight her vision of century-long party rule and governance aligned with her principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

