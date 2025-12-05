Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Empowerment and Reform

Rich tributes were paid to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, on her death anniversary. Senior AIADMK members have extolled her legacy, emphasizing her transformative policies and lasting impact.

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, urged party members to oppose 'family rule' in Tamil Nadu, a direct reference to the current political leadership. This sentiment was echoed by former AIADMK veteran, K A Sengottaiyan, who now aligns with Vijay-led TVK and fondly recalled Jayalalithaa's enduring popularity and numerous sacrifices.

Jayalalithaa, celebrated for securing constitutional safeguards for Tamil Nadu's 69% reservation scheme, initiated popular welfare programs such as the Amma canteen and Amma pharmacy. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran described her as a 'revolutionary leader' and champion of women's development. AIADMK members highlight her vision of century-long party rule and governance aligned with her principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)