Political Spar Over Vande Mataram: Moitra Accuses BJP of Election Strategy

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has accused the BJP of using the 'Vande Mataram' song as a political tool ahead of the 2026 Bengal elections. She claims the debate surrounding the song is a calculated move by the ruling party to gain electoral advantages in the region.

Moitra criticized the BJP's alleged disconnect from the legacy of the freedom struggle, questioning their claimed commitment to 'Vande Mataram.' She called the BJP's approach a 'badly scripted comedy' and challenged their ability to sing the song correctly.

She accused the government of deepening religious divides and selectively invoking 'Vande Mataram' while ignoring Rabindranath Tagore's vision in 'Jana Gana Mana.' Moitra highlighted alarming statistics on water quality, pollution, and agricultural degradation, claiming the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' diverts attention from broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)