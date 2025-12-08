Political Spar Over Vande Mataram: Moitra Accuses BJP of Election Strategy
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticizes BJP for allegedly politicizing 'Vande Mataram' ahead of 2026 Bengal polls. She accuses BJP of using the song as an electoral strategy and failing to uphold its spirit. Moitra questions BJP's legacy claims to the freedom struggle and criticizes various government policies.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has accused the BJP of using the 'Vande Mataram' song as a political tool ahead of the 2026 Bengal elections. She claims the debate surrounding the song is a calculated move by the ruling party to gain electoral advantages in the region.
Moitra criticized the BJP's alleged disconnect from the legacy of the freedom struggle, questioning their claimed commitment to 'Vande Mataram.' She called the BJP's approach a 'badly scripted comedy' and challenged their ability to sing the song correctly.
She accused the government of deepening religious divides and selectively invoking 'Vande Mataram' while ignoring Rabindranath Tagore's vision in 'Jana Gana Mana.' Moitra highlighted alarming statistics on water quality, pollution, and agricultural degradation, claiming the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' diverts attention from broader issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vande Mataram reminds us of history of our freedom struggle: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lok Sabha.
Mantra of Vande Mataram gave power, inspiration to entire country during freedom struggle: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Spiritual Unity or Political Strategy? The Controversy Surrounding Mass Gita Recital
Tribals' contribution to freedom struggle ignored, those who did nothing termed martyrs: MP minister
Tribals ignored in freedom struggle, those with minimum contribution hailed as martyrs: MP minister