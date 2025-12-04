Left Menu

Tribals' contribution to freedom struggle ignored, those who did nothing termed martyrs: MP minister

Accusing historians of being unfair to tribal icons, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Thursday said some people who did not shed even a drop of blood during Indias freedom struggle have been hailed as martyrs.Shah, a tribal leader, made the remark at an event here to mark the death anniversary of legendary revolutionary Tantya Bhil.While reading the history of Indias Independence, a few names appear who did not suffer even a minor injury, yet claimed the status of martyrs.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing historians of being unfair to tribal icons, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Thursday said some people ''who did not shed even a drop of blood'' during India's freedom struggle have been hailed as martyrs.

Shah, a tribal leader, made the remark at an event here to mark the death anniversary of legendary revolutionary Tantya Bhil.

''While reading the history of India's Independence, a few names appear who did not suffer even a minor injury, yet claimed the status of martyrs. It is like the Hindi saying 'ungli kataakar shaheedon mein naam likhwaana' (people who make minimal contribution but seek full credit for the achievement),'' he said.

Listing tribal freedom fighters such as Tantya Bhil, Birsa Munda, Bhima Nayak, Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, the minister said, ''I have no hesitation in saying that those who wrote the history of our freedom struggle were unfair to our tribal heroes and did not give them the place they deserved.'' These tribal freedom fighters were receiving due respect under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, added Shah.

''With the help of writers and intellectuals, the history of India's Independence should be rewritten to include all tribal warriors who contributed to the struggle. The stories of valour of all tribal icons should be included in school curricula so that future generations learn about their role in the freedom movement,'' he said.

