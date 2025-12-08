Left Menu

EU-US Relations Strain as New Security Strategy Sparks Controversy

A new US national security strategy has sparked tensions with the European Union, as officials express concern over potential interference in European politics and a portrayal of European allies as weak. European leaders emphasize the importance of maintaining sovereignty and upholding democratic values amid these strategic shifts.

The European Union has expressed concern over a new US national security strategy that appears to favor far-right European parties and criticizes EU policies on free speech and migration. European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized European sovereignty in political decisions, warning against US interference.

In reaction to the strategy, which aligns more with nationalist agendas, EU officials stress the value of traditional alliances and democratic principles. Fabian Zuleeg of the European Policy Centre urged pro-European forces to recognize the US as an adversary to Europe's freedoms under current US leadership.

As the US aims to improve relations with Russia amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, European leaders remain cautious. Despite calls for 'strategic stability with Russia,' EU intelligence officials warn of potential future threats. Ultimately, trans-Atlantic cooperation is seen as vital for maintaining security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

