NDA's Resounding Victory: A New Chapter for Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the NDA government's dedication to meeting Bihar's expectations after their significant election victory. The meeting with NDA MPs spotlighted a commitment to inclusive growth. Modi urged MPs to embrace their responsibility following the electoral success, emphasizing progress without negativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's pledge to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Bihar after a notable electoral victory.

The prime minister's discussions with Bihar's NDA MPs in Parliament underlined a collective resolve to enhance the quality of life for the state's residents.

Modi emphasized the importance of their post-election responsibilities, urging a focus on inclusive development and a progressive agenda, moving away from negativity or divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

