NDA's Resounding Victory: A New Chapter for Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the NDA government's dedication to meeting Bihar's expectations after their significant election victory. The meeting with NDA MPs spotlighted a commitment to inclusive growth. Modi urged MPs to embrace their responsibility following the electoral success, emphasizing progress without negativity.
