NDA's Resounding Victory: A New Chapter for Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's pledge to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Bihar after a notable electoral victory.

The prime minister's discussions with Bihar's NDA MPs in Parliament underlined a collective resolve to enhance the quality of life for the state's residents.

Modi emphasized the importance of their post-election responsibilities, urging a focus on inclusive development and a progressive agenda, moving away from negativity or divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)