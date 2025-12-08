Stringent Security Protocols for Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam Meet in Puducherry

Puducherry braces for a high-profile Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) event as authorities impose rigorous safety protocols. Led by Senior Superintendent of Police R. Kalaivanan, the Puducherry Police have sanctioned the meeting with a crowd limit of 5,000 to ensure public safety.

Scheduled for Tuesday, the event will see TVK president and actor Vijay address attendees from a specially modified campaign vehicle. Entry is tightly controlled with QR-coded passes required, barring children, pregnant women, and people with health issues, to ensure a safe environment.

Following a tragic stampede in Karur, stringent guidelines were issued by both police and TVK, including designated parking zones, banned welcome processions, and a directive against unauthorized banners. Extensive CCTV coverage and disciplined cadre conduct are expected to maintain order and safety during the event.

