Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Future of Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss further steps in the Gaza ceasefire. The meeting is set for December 29 and will focus on issues such as Hamas disarmament and post-war governance of Gaza, as well as an international security force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29 to deliberate on the next phases of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire, as confirmed by an Israeli government spokesperson.

This development comes as Netanyahu aims to address the second phase of a U.S. initiative designed to conclude the conflict in Gaza, which saw a ceasefire take effect in October. Despite the truce, both parties have accused each other of breaches, with significant unresolved issues still on the table, including Hamas's disarmament, Gaza's post-war governance, and the role of an international security force.

The discussion between Netanyahu and Trump will focus on advancing the ceasefire plan, evaluating the composition of an international stabilization force, and navigating the future geopolitical landscape of the region, according to government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian.

