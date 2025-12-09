Europe's Democratic Identity: A Tense Transatlantic Clash

In a sharp rebuttal to the Trump administration's recent critique, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday dismissed claims that European democracies are threatened with 'civilizational erasure'.

The U.S. National Security Strategy, unveiled last week, sparked outrage across Europe by accusing its governments of undermining democratic processes and suggesting a U.S. focus on fostering opposition within the EU. This follows a pattern of such rhetoric from key Trump administration figures.

Merz, during his visit to Rheinland-Pfalz, stressed Europe's capability to uphold its democratic system independently, though acknowledged the continent's reliance on American military support. He urged for strategic autonomy while maintaining the crucial alliance with Washington amidst this contentious dialogue.

