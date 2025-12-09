Goa's Political Powerplay: Congress and GFP Forge Alliance for ZP Elections

The Congress party and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) have announced their strategic partnership ahead of the impending Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa. The collaboration was revealed at a recent press conference by Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai.

In the upcoming elections on December 20, Congress plans to contest 36 out of the total 50 seats, divided between 19 constituencies in North Goa and 17 in South Goa. Meanwhile, the GFP will focus on campaigning in nine regions, with both parties pledging support to independent candidates where applicable.

Sardesai added that while 'friendly fights' would occur in certain areas due to indecision among local leaders, such situations are not unprecedented in Indian politics, referencing similar occurrences in Bihar's elections.