German Chancellor Responds to Trump's Criticism Over Fine

Germany's Chancellor emphasized that foreign companies, including those from the U.S., must adhere to German and EU regulations. This statement came after U.S. President Trump's criticism of a hefty fine imposed on social media platform X for breaching European transparency rules. Legal avenues for appeals are available.

Germany's Chancellor issued a firm reminder that foreign companies operating in Germany, including U.S.-based firms, are obliged to follow German and EU regulations. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks opposing a significant fine levied on the social media platform X.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz elaborated, noting that American companies must accept local rules, just as European and German companies do in the U.S., even when facing tough penalties. He emphasized that non-compliance could lead to potential sanctions against these firms.

Merz also highlighted that legal avenues exist for both European and American companies to contest these sanctions. This comes as a direct reaction to Trump's labeling of the 120 million euro fine on Elon Musk's platform as 'nasty,' following its violation of European transparency regulations.

