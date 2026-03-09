Jharkhand Assembly Adopts Grants Amidst Opposition Criticism

On Monday, the Jharkhand Assembly successfully passed grants for urban development and higher education, despite facing criticism from the opposition. Minister Sudivya Kumar strongly criticized the opposition's 'cut motion' on these grants, framing it as a barrier to the populace's aspirations.

Kumar showcased the state government's achievements in higher education, highlighting the demand for CM Schools of Excellence, which offers quality CBSE-pattern education at affordable rates. He addressed concerns over rising dropout rates by noting improvements, with rates at the primary level lower than the national average.

The minister acknowledged shortcomings in water supply, with only 48% of households receiving piped water but confirmed ongoing efforts to meet national standards. Issues surrounding holding taxes and fund utilization in various departments were also discussed, with Kumar defending recruitment processes in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)