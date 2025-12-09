TNCC Opens Assembly Election Candidacy Applications

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has announced that it will begin accepting applications from party members interested in contesting the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

From December 10, aspirants wishing to stand for election in any of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state can pick up application forms from either the TNCC headquarters or district Congress committee offices.

According to a statement from TNCC's chief, K Selvaperunthagai, completed applications must be submitted by the deadline of December 15 at 5 pm. The Congress is currently part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.