Left Menu

Opposition Walkout Over Mysterious Forensic Question Withdrawal

Opposition parties, led by Congress, walked out of the Rajya Sabha after BJP MP Adiya Prasad withdrew his Starred Question about enhancing forensic capabilities. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan stated the withdrawal was within the rights of the member, prompting protests from opposition leaders demanding an explanation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:07 IST
Opposition Walkout Over Mysterious Forensic Question Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties, spearheaded by the Congress, staged a walkout following the unexpected withdrawal of a question by BJP MP Adiya Prasad. The query, intended for Home Minister Amit Shah, concerned the enhancement of forensic capabilities within the country.

According to the day's agenda, Prasad's question, marked as a Starred Question allowing for oral answers and subsequent follow-ups, was among the top priorities. However, a correction indicated it had been retracted, raising eyebrows among opposition members.

Despite protests led by Congress leader S Jairam Ramesh, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan asserted that rule 53 permits members to withdraw their questions without explanation. The opposition's dissatisfaction resulted in a walkout as they sought clarity on the government's approach to forensic science expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025