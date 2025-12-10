Opposition Walkout Over Mysterious Forensic Question Withdrawal

In a dramatic session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties, spearheaded by the Congress, staged a walkout following the unexpected withdrawal of a question by BJP MP Adiya Prasad. The query, intended for Home Minister Amit Shah, concerned the enhancement of forensic capabilities within the country.

According to the day's agenda, Prasad's question, marked as a Starred Question allowing for oral answers and subsequent follow-ups, was among the top priorities. However, a correction indicated it had been retracted, raising eyebrows among opposition members.

Despite protests led by Congress leader S Jairam Ramesh, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan asserted that rule 53 permits members to withdraw their questions without explanation. The opposition's dissatisfaction resulted in a walkout as they sought clarity on the government's approach to forensic science expansion.

