Bangladesh Prepares for Pivotal General Elections

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner met President Shahabuddin to ensure the upcoming general elections in February are conducted fairly. The President promised support, while details on election preparations were shared. The announcement of the election schedule is expected soon, amid the return of familiar political rivals.

In a decisive step towards ensuring transparent general elections, Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin, met President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday. During the meeting, the President pledged robust support and cooperation from the government to aid the Election Commission's efforts.

Discussions focused on how the simultaneous elections and referendum will be organized, ballot paper preparations, and counting methods, according to EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed. President Shahabuddin expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive preparations discussed.

Following the meeting, the Election Commission is poised to announce the election schedule. Bangladesh's political landscape sees former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP as a key contender against its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, filling the void left by the banned Awami League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

