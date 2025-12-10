Hariprasad Demands Ban on Bajrang Dal Amidst Rising Tensions

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has urged the government to ban the Bajrang Dal, accusing the group of engaging in numerous criminal activities. Hariprasad stated that this demand was part of the Congress election manifesto and pressed the chief minister to take swift action.

The demand follows the recent murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda in Chikkamagaluru, which Hariprasad attributed to Bajrang Dal activists. He claimed that Bajrang Dal has a history of involvement in violent incidents, citing past cases, including the killing of a BJP Mandal president in Udupi.

Describing the organization as a threat to peaceful civil society, Hariprasad called for decisive measures against such groups. Police reports indicate that Gowda was killed amid clashes between two groups, leading to multiple injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)