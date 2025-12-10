Left Menu

Hariprasad Demands Ban on Bajrang Dal Amidst Rising Tensions

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has called for a ban on Bajrang Dal, alleging their involvement in various crimes. He emphasized that this aligns with the Congress election manifesto. The appeal follows the death of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda, allegedly slain by Bajrang Dal activists amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:46 IST
Hariprasad Demands Ban on Bajrang Dal Amidst Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has urged the government to ban the Bajrang Dal, accusing the group of engaging in numerous criminal activities. Hariprasad stated that this demand was part of the Congress election manifesto and pressed the chief minister to take swift action.

The demand follows the recent murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda in Chikkamagaluru, which Hariprasad attributed to Bajrang Dal activists. He claimed that Bajrang Dal has a history of involvement in violent incidents, citing past cases, including the killing of a BJP Mandal president in Udupi.

Describing the organization as a threat to peaceful civil society, Hariprasad called for decisive measures against such groups. Police reports indicate that Gowda was killed amid clashes between two groups, leading to multiple injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025